IN BRIEF: Poll finds most judges oppose lifetime appointments

The National Judicial College on Wednesday said 60% of 701 judges it polled earlier this month oppose lifetime court appointments, largely because they believe such appointments undermine accountability.

Respondents also raised concerns that judicial confirmations have become too partisan. Lifetime terms make the problem worse, respondents told the NJC, by giving the appearance that judges are beholden only to the president that picked them. Some judges suggested that long, renewable terms replace lifetime appointments.

