ABA asks Congress to protect judges' personal info after shooting, surge in threats

The American Bar Association on Monday passed a resolution urging Congress to prohibit the disclosure of judges’ and their families’ personal information, such as addresses or license plate numbers, in the wake of a deadly assault at the home of a federal judge last summer.

The resolution passed 384-4 at the ABA’s virtual mid-year meeting. It asks Congress to pass the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act of 2020, named after the 20-year-old son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, or similar legislation.

