Heavy decisions and caseloads are stressing judges - new report

A report released Wednesday in the 2020 Journal of the Professional Lawyer suggests U.S. judges are struggling with job-related stress, with one-third or more of those surveyed reporting symptoms such as fatigue, sleep disturbance or disturbed attention and concentration.

Judicial well-being is necessary to ensure judges “execute their duties ‘impartially, competently, and diligently,’ and to uphold the integrity” of courts, the report said. The top three stressors according the report were the impact of their decisions, heavy caseloads and unprepared attorneys. Long hours, pro se litigants, the isolation of judicial service and the “increased incivility” of counsel also ranked highly.

