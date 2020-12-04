Rittenhouse prosecutors take aim at lawyer John Pierce over fundraising

Wisconsin prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to block attorney John Pierce from representing Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of killing two people during protests in the city of Kenosha this summer, alleging that the former Big Law partner may use funds raised for his client’s defense to pay off his own debts.

Pierce, meanwhile, suggested in a Twitter post Thursday that another lawyer will lead Rittenhouse’s defense in the criminal case.

