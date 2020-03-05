Westlaw News
March 5, 2020 / 10:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Jenner & Block taps ex-DOJ atty as chair, just over a year after last chair took office

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Jenner & Block on Thursday named former U.S. Associate Attorney General Thomas Perrelli as its chair, a leadership change that comes a little more than a year after the law firm appointed its prior chair, Craig Martin, to the role.

Perrelli, the Washington D.C.-based co-chair of the firm’s government controversies and public policy litigation practice, will start as chair immediately and will continue to represent clients in that role, Jenner & Block said in a statement on Thursday.

