Firms shrank summer associate classes in 2019 and coronavirus leaves 2020 uncertain - NALP

The average summer associate class size at large U.S. law firms dipped slightly in 2019 for at least the third year in a row, according to data released on Wednesday by The National Association for Law Placement, though what will happen to the class of 2020 is uncertain as firms and the nation grapple with a rapidly spreading novel coronavirus.

Law firms’ more conservative hiring for the 2019 summer associate class doesn’t mean firms were predicting an economic downturn, said James Leipold, the executive director of NALP, a legal career professional association, in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

