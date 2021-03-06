Lawyer challenging NYU Law Review diversity criteria faces 2nd Circuit grilling

Academics contesting the New York University Law Review’s practice of considering race and gender when selecting student editors faced a skeptical 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Friday, after the case fell flat before a lower court judge last year.

Jonathan Mitchell of Mitchell Law PLLC argued at the hearing that the journal violates federal law and hurts prospective authors by considering race and gender when selecting student editors.

