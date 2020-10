Baker Botts confirmed Thursday that it is laying off 50 staff employees, making it the latest large law firm to cut staffers as U.S. offices remain largely closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The layoffs are effective on October 15 and affect employees in office services and secretarial services - no lawyers, the Houston-based firm confirmed.

