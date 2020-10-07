Sheppard Mullin lays off staff as pay cuts expire

Sheppard Mullin is ending pay cuts it announced earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic but laying off staff such as receptionists and file center workers as its offices remain empty - a mix of good and bad news that parallels recent moves by other large firms.

Twenty-two of the 44 staffers the firm furloughed earlier this year will lose their jobs, chair Guy Halgren said Tuesday in an internal memo reviewed by Reuters. The rest can wait for a potential job “at an unknown point in the future” or take a severance package that includes one week of salary per year of service.

