Starting next month, Quarles & Brady will have a managing partner and a president - but no chairperson.

It’s not a common leadership structure for a large U.S. law firm. But incoming president Brad Vynalek, a longtime commercial litigation partner in Quarles & Brady’s Phoenix, Arizona, office, said it’s one the firm hopes will set it apart.

