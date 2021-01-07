Sullivan & Cromwell names presumed successors to longtime chairman Shenker

Sullivan & Cromwell on Thursday named litigation partner Robert Giuffra and corporate partner Scott Miller vice chairs, making them the presumptive heirs to the elite Wall Street firm’s top leadership spot.

Its last vice chairman, Joseph Shenker, was tapped for that role in 2006. Shenker became chairman on Jan. 1, 2010 and has held that role since. The firm typically has had one vice chair.

