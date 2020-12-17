Willkie taps restructuring partner Matthew Feldman for new leadership lineup

Matthew Feldman, a leader of Willkie Farr & Gallagher’s business reorganization and restructuring practice, is set become its joint chairman on Jan. 1, taking the reins as the coronavirus pandemic reshapes the legal sector.

Feldman will continue to practice law while serving as joint chairman alongside one of Willkie’s current leaders, corporate partner Thomas Cerabino. Willkie’s other current chairman, Steven Gartner, is retiring, the New York firm said in announcing the changes on Thursday.

