Legal services jobs dipped in December, marking first decline in 7 months

The legal sector’s employment rebound hit a speed bump in December, according to Labor Department figures released Friday. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded 1,122,000 jobs in the industry for the month, a decline of 200 from November.

After suffering big declines at the start of the pandemic, when courts shuttered and deals dried up, legal services jobs had seen steady growth for seven months.

