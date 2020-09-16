D.C. high court says it may grant diploma privilege

The D.C. Court of Appeals said Tuesday that due to the coronavirus pandemic it may grant some law school graduates so-called diploma privilege, which would let them skip the bar exam and still become licensed to practice law.

The court, in an order partly granting an emergency petition filed by bar applicants, said it is working to prepare emergency rules by Sept. 28 “expanding temporary practice under supervision and potentially providing for a form of emergency exam-waiver admission for certain qualifying applicants.”

