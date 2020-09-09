Westlaw News
September 9, 2020 / 12:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Texas tests novel solution for its in-person bar exam: Lots of hotel rooms.

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

The Texas Board of Law Examiners is administering an in-person bar exam on Wednesday with a coronavirus-era twist: Applicants are taking the test in separate rooms on hotel floors rented by the board.

It’s a unique solution for how to license new attorneys while the pandemic makes the traditional bar exam setup - a one-room auditorium with hundreds of applicants breathing the same air - a health risk. But the plan carries its own problems, some applicants said.

