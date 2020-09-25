California bar approves temporary licensure program for new law school grads

The State Bar of California’s Board of Trustees has approved a plan to let some recent graduates practice law without having taken the bar exam. But they must practice under the supervision of an experienced attorney, and they’ll have to pass the test by June 2022 to stay licensed.

California’s high court had in July ordered the creation of a provisional licensure program as the coronavirus pandemic dragged on, complicating bar exam administration and delaying job start dates for recent law grads. The plan’s approval on Thursday came just one day after the high court denied a bid from law grads to let them skip the test altogether by granting so-called diploma privilege.

