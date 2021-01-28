Ruling lets applicants who failed California's bar exam seek law license

California will allow thousands of lawyer-hopefuls who previously failed its bar exam to get licensed without re-taking the test, the state’s high court ordered Thursday, a move advocates have said could increase diversity in the state’s legal profession.

Bar applicants who took California’s exam between July 2015 and Feb. 2020 and failed but would have passed under its recently lowered pass score can get licensed if they complete 300 hours of law practice under the supervision of an already-licensed attorney, the order said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3r1WwOw