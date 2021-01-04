Bar exam task force outlines plans for revamped multistate test

The National Conference of Bar Examiners, which develops the multistate portion of the bar exam that almost all U.S. states use, on Monday released preliminary plans for an overhaul of the test.

Monday’s report by the NCBE’s Testing Task Force, issued after a three-year review of the exam, recommended that it cover fewer subjects, test less broadly and deeply within the subjects covered and place a greater emphasis on lawyering skills. The eight recommended subjects include civil procedure and contract law. The seven skills include legal research and client counseling.

