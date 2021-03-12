Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
ExamSoft says most February applicants finished bar exam

By Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

ExamSoft, which provides testing software that several U.S. states use to administer online bar exams, has announced 15,760 candidates started its February test and 15,575 finished it - almost a 99% completion rate.

Of those that didn’t finish, 42 candidates “did not complete the entire exam due to a technical reason” and 143 “elected not to complete the entire exam,” ExamSoft spokeswoman Nici Sandberg said Thursday in an email.

