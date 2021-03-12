ExamSoft says most February applicants finished bar exam

ExamSoft, which provides testing software that several U.S. states use to administer online bar exams, has announced 15,760 candidates started its February test and 15,575 finished it - almost a 99% completion rate.

Of those that didn’t finish, 42 candidates “did not complete the entire exam due to a technical reason” and 143 “elected not to complete the entire exam,” ExamSoft spokeswoman Nici Sandberg said Thursday in an email.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3lbYNop