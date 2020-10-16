After uncertainty and delays, Florida's bar exam was ... a success?

Law graduates seeking licensure in Florida finally got their chance to take the bar exam this week, after months of repeated delays sparked by everything from a summer surge in coronavirus cases to a primary election to software glitches.

Florida’s high court said in a statement Thursday that the October online bar exam - which was first planned as a July in-person exam - was “successfully administered” to 3,137 examinees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3o3ppcz