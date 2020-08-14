As online bar exam looms, Florida law deans say software glitches require Plan B

\ -

The deans of 10 Florida law schools on Friday urged the state’s board of bar examiners to release a backup plan for licensure if the state’s upcoming bar exam succumbs to software glitches, after technical problems hampered online tests elsewhere.

The last-minute plea - the test is set for August 19 - comes amid a nationwide debate over how to admit new attorneys amid the coronavirus pandemic and calls for so-called diploma privilege, which allows law school graduates to become licensed without ever taking the bar exam.

