Florida pushes online bar exam to October over tech worries

Florida on Monday became the latest, and largest, U.S. state to cancel plans for an online bar exam at the last minute over software issues, forcing would-be Florida lawyers to wait until October for a shot at licensure.

It was "not technically feasible" to offer a "secure and reliable remote bar examination" on Wednesday, August 19, as scheduled, the Florida Board of Bar Examiners said in a statement Monday. Instead, the exam is now being planned for an undetermined date in October. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Y8Syrg

