The New York State Board of Law Examiners said Wednesday that 84% of test-takers passed the state’s October bar exam, the first one conducted online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s a huge increase from previous years, when the bar exam was held in person. In July 2019 just 65% of applicants passed. Even fewer passed in July 2018.

