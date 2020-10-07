Online bar examinees say they finished test but faced tech snafus

Tens of thousands of law school graduates seeking licensure in New York, California and other major U.S. legal markets finished taking the bar exam this week, encountering some remote testing glitches after months of complications and delays sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. The vast majority of applicants – about 98% – were able to start their online exam, according to Nici Sandberg, a spokeswoman for ExamSoft, the software provider that administered the test in the dozen-plus jurisdictions offering the exam this week. But five applicants told Reuters they struggled with software problems and tech issues after the test started.

