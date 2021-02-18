Outages hit law grads, Texas-based testing provider as bar exam looms

With a Texas online bar exam scheduled for next week, applicants have found themselves scrambling to find electricity and heat, let alone study time, as a winter storm leaves millions in the state without power.

“It’s a little hard to try and even focus on studying when you’re just trying to stay warm, or are concerned about whether or not you’re going to have water,” said one Texas bar applicant, who asked to remain anonymous, on Wednesday.

