Texas bar exam officials will cover hotel bills, delay tests for storm-battered applicants

The Texas Board of Law Examiners has announced it will still administer its online bar exam on Feb. 23-24 despite widespread power outages in the state sparked by a winter storm, but applicants will be given alternatives.

The BLE in a post on its website late Wednesday said it will reimburse applicants who can get to a hotel with reliable power and take the test there next week up to $250. Applicants can also opt to take a make-up test a few weeks from now, “at a date and in a form to be determined, subject to Board approval.”

