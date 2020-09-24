Washington, D.C. becomes biggest legal market to let would-be lawyers skip bar exam

The nation’s capital will let some law school graduates skip the bar exam and still become licensed, Washington, D.C.’s high court ruled 4-3 on Thursday, becoming the largest U.S. legal market to grant so-called ‘diploma privilege’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eligible law graduates can start applying for diploma privilege in January. To be licensed, they’ll have to complete a D.C. bar course on the rules of professional conduct and have their practice supervised for three years by an attorney who has been licensed in Washington for at least five years and who is their employer or who works for their employer, the D.C. Court of Appeals order said.

