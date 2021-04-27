Boies team to co-lead publisher antitrust litigation against Google

Boies Schiller Flexner, the litigation firm whose founding partner David Boies rose to fame representing the U.S. government in its antitrust case against Microsoft Corp, is now leading another antitrust battle, representing publishers in their fight against Alphabet Inc’s Google.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose on Monday tapped lawyers from Boies Schiller and plaintiffs-side firms Korein Tillery and Berger Montague to serve as interim co-lead publisher class counsel in the Google antitrust litigation.

