LSAT maker says it lost about 140 online test taker's scores

The maker of the LSAT has lost the scores of about 140 law school hopefuls who took its test online in July, the latest remote law test gone awry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Law School Admission Council spokeswoman Melissa Harris Thirsk said Thursday that a technical issue prevented the answers of about 1% of July test takers from transmitting into its system. Those impacted are getting a full refund, four free law school reports and the chance to take the test again online next week. A change has been made so the problem won’t happen again, Harris said, but she declined to elaborate.

