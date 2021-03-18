Crowell & Moring snaps up remaining Kibbe & Orbe lawyers in Wall Street expansion

Crowell & Moring is absorbing Wall Street corporate law boutique Kibbe & Orbe, adding the firm’s remaining two dozen lawyers just months after its entire litigation group jumped to a different Washington, D.C., powerhouse looking to expand its New York presence, Perkins Coie.

Twenty-four of Kibbe & Orbe’s 25 lawyers will join D.C.-based Crowell in April, the firms’ leaders announced Thursday. The group includes 13 partners, one of counsel, two counsel and eight associates, mostly based in New York but also in D.C. and London.

