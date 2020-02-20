Akin Gump denies mishandling of ex-client's attorney misconduct concerns

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has denied a former client’s claims that it mishandled attorney misconduct concerns about the firm’s representation of the internet domain holding company and its former chief executive.

In a filing in Manhattan state court on Tuesday, Akin Gump denied all of the allegations Future Media Architect Inc lodged against it in its December lawsuit, saying the firm had already taken steps to remediate any of the British Virgin Island-based company's "legitimate claims." To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SKpbtc