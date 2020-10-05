Wachtell faces skeptical 2nd Circ panel in malpractice showdown with Carl Icahn's CVR

A lawyer for Carl Icahn’s CVR Energy Inc on Monday urged the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive its lawsuit accusing Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz of malpractice related to the billionaire investor’s 2012 hostile takeover of the refining company.

Pricey, pedigreed Wachtell should have known and explicitly explained to ex-client CVR that a takeover would force it to pay hefty “success fees” to two banks helping the company defend against Icahn’s bid – meaning the banks stood to earn more if he succeeded than if he failed, Icahn’s attorney Herbert Beigel told the 2nd Circuit panel.

