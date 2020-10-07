Wachtell gets quick win in CVR malpractice appeal

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday declined to revive CVR Energy Inc’s lawsuit accusing Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz of malpractice related to the petroleum refiner’s 2012 hostile takeover by billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

Just two days after oral arguments, a three-judge panel upheld a Manhattan federal court’s previous decision to toss the case, ruling that Wachtell and its partners Benjamin Roth and Andrew Brownstein weren’t negligent in failing to explain to ex-client CVR that two banks it hired to defend itself from Icahn’s takeover stood to earn more in fees if he succeeded than if he failed.

