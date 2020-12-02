GCs want their outside counsel to call, not text

Most in-house counsel prefer calls from outside lawyers over texts and online invitations, according to survey data released Wednesday, offering guidance as law firms grapple with how to develop client relationships during the coronavirus pandemic.

Personal e-mails were in-house counsel’s second favorite way to hear from their law firm partners, according to the survey of about 75 lawyers conducted in August by legal consultancy the Zeughauser Group, communications firm Greentarget, and branding agency Right Hat.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3lAfR62