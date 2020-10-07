Duane Morris partner fights longer suspension for overbilling at ex-firm

A Duane Morris litigation partner got off too easy with a six-month rather than two-year suspension for overbilling clients at her prior law firm, a lawyer for Massachusetts’ attorney disciplinary authority told the state’s top court on Wednesday.

Judges on the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court called the billing practices deployed by Doreen Zankowski when she was at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr “extraordinary” and “shameful” but questioned whether they should impose a stiffer punishment.

