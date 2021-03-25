Massachusetts court ups Duane Morris partner's suspension for overbilling at ex-firm

Massachusetts’ top court ruled Thursday that a Duane Morris litigation partner got off too easy when she was suspended for six months for overbilling clients at her prior law firm, saying her actions reflected manifest “dishonesty” and deserved a two-year suspension instead.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court overturned a single justice’s decision to impose a six-month suspension on Doreen Zankowski, saying her billing practices while at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr showed a “reckless indifference” to what her clients should be charged.

