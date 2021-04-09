Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Holland & Knight and Thompson & Knight in merger talks

By David Thomas, Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Miami-based Holland & Knight and Dallas-based Thompson & Knight are in talks to merge later this summer, the firms said Friday.

Under the deal, 1,400-lawyer Holland & Knight would keep its name, according to a source familiar with the matter. It would add Thompson & Knight’s 275 lawyers and gain three new locations in Algiers, Algeria; Fort Worth, Texas; and Monterrey, Mexico. Both firms already have offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, London, Mexico City and New York.

