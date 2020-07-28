Fennemore inks California merger in pandemic era's biggest law firm combination

Phoenix-based Fennemore Craig said Tuesday that it’s expanding into California through a merger with Fresno-based Dowling Aaron, marking the largest new law firm tie-up to be announced since the coronavirus pandemic rocked the U.S. legal industry in March.

The combined firm will be called Fennemore Craig Dowling Aaron in California and will remain Fennemore Craig elsewhere. It will have about 350 lawyers and legal professionals across the American West, the firms said in a joint statement Tuesday. The deal is effective October 1.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/305u3g6