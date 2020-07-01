Troutman Sanders and Pepper Hamilton officially merge, after pandemic delay

Troutman Sanders and Pepper Hamilton officially merged on Wednesday, after delaying their combination due to the coronavirus pandemic, bringing together two of the largest U.S. law firms.

Combined firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders has more than 1,100 attorneys in 23 U.S. cities, it said in a statement Wednesday. Steve Lewis, who had been Atlanta-based Troutman Sanders’ managing partner, is its chair and chief executive. Tom Gallagher, who had been Philadelphia-based Pepper Hamilton’s chair, will be its vice chair. Its executive committee and department chairs include five attorneys from Troutman Sanders and four from Pepper Hamilton.

