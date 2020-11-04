Goldman Sachs taps Roberta Kaplan, Weil Gotshal in case alleging GC hid misconduct

Roberta Kaplan, known for her work representing plaintiffs in prominent #MeToo cases and fighting for same-sex marriage at the U.S. Supreme Court, can play defense too. This week she signed on for Goldman Sachs Group in a lawsuit that claims the bank’s general counsel covered up sexual misconduct claims against its head of litigation, court records show.

Kaplan’s team representing Goldman Sachs includes other attorneys from her litigation firm, Kaplan Hecker & Fink, which she founded after leaving Paul, Weiss, Rifkind Wharton & Garrison in 2017. Weil, Gotshal & Manges partner Jeffrey Klein, a former leader of the firm’s employment group, is also representing Goldman.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3lcs8yx