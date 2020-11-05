Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
IN BRIEF: Proskauer to represent Goldman Sachs atty accused of misconduct

By Caroline Spiezio

Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of litigation Darrell Cafasso has hired Proskauer Rose to represent him in a lawsuit filed against him, the bank and its general counsel by a former in-house lawyer who says she was retaliated against for raising concerns about his alleged sexual misconduct.

A Thursday filing in Manhattan federal court showed Proskauer Rose employment partner Bettina “Betsy” Plevan has signed on to represent Cafasso.

