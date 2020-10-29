Goldman Sachs misconduct case highlights attorney hiring risks

A headline-grabbing lawsuit against Goldman Sachs this week claimed the bank covered up alleged sexual misconduct by one of its senior in-house lawyers. But the complaint also said the lawyer, Darrell Cafasso, “was rumored to have had sexual misconduct issues” at his former law firm, Sullivan & Cromwell, before Goldman hired him in 2018.

The complaint doesn’t assert any claims against the prominent Wall Street law firm, which didn’t respond to requests for comment. Goldman said it investigated the allegations against Cafasso at the bank and found them meritless. Cafasso, Goldman’s global litigation head, declined to comment.

