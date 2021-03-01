Allen & Overy expands to California with 19-lawyer renewables team from Akin Gump

London-based Allen & Overy is coming to California, with a project finance and renewables team it swiped from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld led by Dan Sinaiko in Los Angeles and John Marciano in Washington, D.C.

Its hires, announced in a statement Monday, also include partners Greg Lavigne in New York, Matthew Nesburn and Andrea Wang Lucan in Los Angeles and Sam Kamyans in Washington, D.C., and “a large group” of associates and counsel, amounting to 19 lawyers in all. The firm will open an office in Los Angeles - its third in the United States and its first on the West Coast.

