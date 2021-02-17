Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
IN BRIEF: Akin Gump NY office partner-in-charge jumps to Weil

By Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Weil, Gotshal & Manges announced Tuesday that Ackneil (Trey) Muldrow, who had been partner-in-charge of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld’s New York office, has joined the firm as a partner in its global private equity practice.

Muldrow advises corporations, sovereign wealth groups and private equity sponsors on transactions including cross-border mergers and buyouts, among other matters, Weil said in a statement.

