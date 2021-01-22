Ex-U.S. Attorney Byung Jin Pak lands at Atlanta's Alston & Bird

Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Byung Jin (BJay) Pak, who made headlines this month when he resigned just before the state’s runoff election, is rejoining Alston & Bird as a litigation partner, the Atlanta-based firm announced Thursday.

Alston & Bird chairman and managing partner Richard Hays in a statement said Pak deepens the firm’s reputation as “internal investigation counsel, white-collar defense, and other complex civil and criminal litigation.”

