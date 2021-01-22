Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Ex-U.S. Attorney Byung Jin Pak lands at Atlanta's Alston & Bird

By Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Byung Jin (BJay) Pak, who made headlines this month when he resigned just before the state’s runoff election, is rejoining Alston & Bird as a litigation partner, the Atlanta-based firm announced Thursday.

Alston & Bird chairman and managing partner Richard Hays in a statement said Pak deepens the firm’s reputation as “internal investigation counsel, white-collar defense, and other complex civil and criminal litigation.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/362s0Mc

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up