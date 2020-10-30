Facebook, Amazon and Google hiring in-house antitrust counsel amid scrutiny

Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google are on the hunt for in-house antitrust counsel as regulators and lawmakers in Washington, D.C., fix their attention on tech industry competition practices.

Facebook - which owns its eponymous social media platform as well as Instagram and WhatsApp - is recruiting for both an associate general counsel and a lead counsel whose main responsibilities would include managing “investigations and inquiries related to antitrust matters,” according to job postings.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3eef3le