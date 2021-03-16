MoFo taps ex-DOJ official Okuliar to co-lead antitrust team

Morrison & Foerster has brought on Alexander Okuliar, a former senior U.S. Justice Department antitrust lawyer with experience representing tech companies, to co-chair its antitrust practice.

The move, announced Tuesday, is the latest in a string of significant law firm antitrust hires as tech companies like Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc face regulatory scrutiny over competition practices.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/38N7BMq