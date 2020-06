Chip gear maker Applied Materials Inc has snagged Teri Little, the top lawyer of competitor KLA Corp, to serve as its chief legal officer, it said Monday in a statement.

She succeeds Tom Larkins, who announced he would retire from Applied Materials last autumn after leading the company’s legal department since 2012, the statement said.

