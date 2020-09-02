From aviation to academia to Big Law: Airbus vet joins Eckert Seamans

Renée Martin-Nagle, a former Airbus Americas legal chief turned environmental scholar, made another career pivot this week, joining law firm Eckert Seamans as special counsel.

With her return to private legal practice, she hopes to help corporate clients - including airlines - comply with environmental regulations and develop sustainability policies that go beyond what’s required, she said in an interview on Wednesday. She’ll be part of the firm’s aviation and environmental law practice groups and will be based in Pittsburgh.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2QKzA6a