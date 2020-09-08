Westlaw News
September 8, 2020 / 10:00 PM / a few seconds ago

IN BRIEF: Sidley IP partner takes Silicon Valley, Korea-focused practice to Baker Botts

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Peter Kang, an intellectual property litigator whose clients have included South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc, is leaving Sidley Austin for Baker Botts.

Kang joins Baker Botts as co-chair of its Korea-based IP practice and as a partner in its intellectual property department in Palo Alto, California, the firm said Tuesday. Kang said in a statement that Baker Botts lured him in with its “first-rate team of IP and technology lawyers with strong ties to the Silicon Valley community.”

