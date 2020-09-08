IN BRIEF: Sidley IP partner takes Silicon Valley, Korea-focused practice to Baker Botts

Peter Kang, an intellectual property litigator whose clients have included South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc, is leaving Sidley Austin for Baker Botts.

Kang joins Baker Botts as co-chair of its Korea-based IP practice and as a partner in its intellectual property department in Palo Alto, California, the firm said Tuesday. Kang said in a statement that Baker Botts lured him in with its “first-rate team of IP and technology lawyers with strong ties to the Silicon Valley community.”

